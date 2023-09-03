Full highlights: No. 14 Montana 35, Butler 20

MISSOULA — In their season opener Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the No.14 Montana Grizzlies defeated the Butler Bulldogs 35-20. For video highlights, see the media player above.

Offense

Sam Vidlak led the Griz in passing going 15 for 25 for 180 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Fellow QB Clifton McDowell came in late in the third quarter and had 11 rushing attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Receivers Junior Bergen, Keelan White and Aaron Fontes each had four receptions, but it was Bergen who led the team with 72 receiving yards and the only touchdown reception of the game, a 54-yarder on the third play of the game.

On the ground it was Eli Gillman who led the team with 119 yards off of 19 carries. Gillman also had a touchdown run of 24 yards at the end of the third quarter. Xavier Harris scored the Grizzlies' other touchdown, a 3-yard run towards the end of the first half. He finished the game with 40 yards on nine carries.

The Griz finished the game with 441 yards of total offense.

Defense

Safety Ryder Meyer led Montana with 12 total tackles — six solo and six assisted. Defensive tackle Alex Gubner had the team's only sack.

Defensive end Kale Edwards forced a fumble early in the first quarter that was recovered by linebacker Braxton Hill. Cornerback Trevin Gradney had an interception late in the third quarter.

Special Teams

Kicker Grant Glasgow was 2 for 2 on field goals, nailing a chip-shot from 23 yards in the first quarter and drilling one from 49 yards in the second quarter. Punter Travis Benham had three punts that averaged 47 yards with his longest being 52 yards. In the return game Junior Bergen had one punt return for 10 yards and one kickoff return for 30 yards.

