Full video highlights: Montana blitzes Portland State, gets 2nd win to cap off spring football season

MISSOULA — Montana wrapped up it's spring football season 2-0 with a 48-7 win over Portland State on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Freshman Xavier Harris ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns while sophomore Nick Ostmo also carried the ball for 82 yards and three scores as the Grizzlies racked up 511 total yards on offense for their second straight blowout victory.

Cam Humphrey completed 19 of 26 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. After Humphrey was knocked out of the game in the third quarter after taking a big hit, Kris Brown again stepped in at QB, but Montana utilized it's successful running game during most of his reps and he finished 2 for 4 for 24 yards.

Gabe Sulser led the way in receiving again for the Grizzlies with four catches for 83 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown from Humphrey in the second quarter. Sulser also led the Grizzlies in all-purpose yards with 172 after adding 89 yards in the punt return game as well. Samuel Akem also caught a touchdown pass for Montana and finished with three catches for 39 yards.

Defensively, Montana held Portland State to 293 total yards as Jace Lewis led the Grizzlies with eight total tackles and an interception. Lewis and Marcus Welnel also combined for UM's lone sack on the afternoon. Lewis accounted for 2.5 tackles for loss while Welnel had a pair.

The Grizzlies now head into their summer workouts with a pair of victories under their belt after a 16-month layoff. Montana's next scheduled game is Sept. 4 at Washington in Seattle to being the fall season.

For full highlights, check out the video above.