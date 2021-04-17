Rapid reaction: Montana 48, Portland State 7

MISSOULA — Montana took an early lead and never trailed as the Grizzlies trampled Portland State 48-7 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday. It was the second of two spring games for the Grizzlies and the only one for the Vikings.

Griz running back Nick Ostmo scored three touchdowns and Xavier Harris rushed for two. Quarterback Cam Humphrey completed 19 passes on 26 attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns before coming out of the game with an injury early in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Jace Lewis led a staunch defensive effort for a Montana defense that allowed just one score and 293 total yards. The linebacker from Townsend recorded an interception (with a 20-yard return) and led the team in total tackles with eight.

TURNING POINT: Backup QB Kris Brown's 2-yard conversion on 4th-and-1 with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter. It came on the same possession as Humphrey's injury and followed Portland State's first score of the game. A turnover on downs for Montana could've been deflating. Instead, the Griz held on to the ball and eventually scored again to make it 34-7 and firmly put things out of reach.

STAT OF THE GAME: Rushing yards. The teams were comparable on time of possession and passing yards, but Montana outgained PSU on the ground 248 yards to 100 to make the difference.

GAME BALLS: Harris, Ostmo. The Griz backfield duo combined for five touchdowns and 238 yards. The Griz leaned on Harris heavily early in the game as the Oxnard, California native scored UM's first two touchdowns, including an explosive 28-yarder in the first quarter. Ostmo followed with two TDs of his own, and then scored his third after Harris came out of the game with an injury in the fourth quarter.

WHAT'S NEXT: Each team will now prepare for the fall. Montana concludes its spring season 2-0, and will start the fall 2021 season at Washington on Sept. 4. Portland State finishes the spring 0-1 and will open its fall at Hawaii on Sept. 4.