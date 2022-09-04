FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana opens 2022 by blanking Northwestern State

MISSOULA — The No. 3 Montana Grizzlies kicked off the 2022 season with a bang as UM shut out Northwestern State 47-0 on Saturday afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson wasted no time in adjusting with his new offense, as he went 15 for 24 for 208 yards and four touchdowns. He found Mitch Roberts for a pair of first-quarter scores and then hooked up twice with Junior Bergen in the second half to put the game away. Johnson also ran the ball for 89 yards on the day.

Roberts finished with six catches for 103 yards and the two touchdowns. Bergen had two receptions, both for scores, and tallied up 61 yards.

PHOTOS: No. 3 Montana shuts out Northwestern State in season opener

Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo — both of whom missed all of last year due to injury — scored on the day. Knight finished with 30 yards on the ground and scored on a seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Ostmo added 63 yards rushing and put the nail in the coffin on the day with a 36-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Montana's defense forced five turnovers on the day with interceptions by Patrick O'Connell and Garrett Graves, while the Grizzlies also recovered three fumbles. The Griz racked up four sacks and held Northwestern State to just 219 yards of total offense.

Special teams also played a role as Levi Janacaro and Tyler Flink — both Missoula Big Sky High School grads — came up big for a touchdown just before half as Janacaro blocked a punt and Flink scooped it and scored to send UM into halftime up 26-0.

For full highlights from Saturday's game, check out the video above.