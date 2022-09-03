Watch Now
Photos: No. 3 Montana shuts out Northwestern State to open season

Photos from Montana's home-opening win over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE4.jpg University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE3.jpg The University of Montana football team take the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE5.jpg A University of Montana cheerleader performs during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE8.jpg The University of Montana football team take the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE7.jpg The University of Montana student section cheers during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE6.jpg University of Montana's Dr. Kevin Griggs leads the marching band before the Griz game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE28.jpg University of Montana junior Robert Whitehead (14) gains a few yards during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE27.jpg University of Montana sophomore Carson Rostad (33) and University of Montana sophomore Ryan Tirrell (44) make a stop during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE9.jpg The University of Montana football team take the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE30.jpg University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) starts a play during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE29.jpg University of Montana junior Robert Whitehead (14) gains a few yards during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE33.jpg The University of Montana defense huddle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE32.jpg University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) scores a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE31.jpg University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) scores a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE36.jpg University of Montana mascot Monte enters the stadium before the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE35.jpg A member of the University of Montana dance team cheer during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE34.jpg University of Montana fans cheer during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE38.jpg University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scrambles during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE37.jpg University of Montana fans cheer during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE40.jpg University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) scores a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE39.jpg University of Montana sophomore Ryder Meyer (13) breaks a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE44.jpg University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) sacks Northwestern State quarterback Miles Falli (15) during the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE43.jpg University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) gains some yardage during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE42.jpg University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) calls to his team during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE47.jpg University of Montana sophomore Jacob McGourin (92) sacks Northwestern State quarterback Miles Falli (15) during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE46.jpg University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) avoids a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE45.jpg University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) celebrates during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE49.jpg University of Montana junior Levi Janacaro (36) breaks up a pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE48.jpg University of Montana sophomore Jacob McGourin (92) celebrates a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE52.jpg University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) makes a catch during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE51.jpg University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) jukes defenders during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE50.jpg University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck confers with his team during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE55.jpg University of Montana junior Braxton Hill (35) pressures Northwestern State quarterback Miles Falli (15) during the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE54.jpg University of Montana junior Alex Gubner (99) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yardage during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE53.jpg University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) pumps up the crowd during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE58.jpg University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) makes a tackle in the scrum during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE57.jpg University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a deep pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE56.jpg University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) catches a short pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE60.jpg University of Montana junior Tyler Flink (54) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE59.jpg University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) pressures Northwestern State quarterback Miles Falli (15) during the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE63.jpg University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE62.jpg University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) catches the ball during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE61.jpg University of Montana junior Garrett Graves (5) intercepts a deep pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE66.jpg University of Montana junior Braxton Hill (35) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE65.jpg University of Montana sophomore Ryder Meyer (13) breaks a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE64.jpg University of Montana senior Justin Ford (6) breaks up a pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE68.jpg The University of Montana back line make a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE67.jpg University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) makes a deep catch during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE71.jpg University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE70.jpg University of Montana junior Garrett Graves (5) tries to break up a pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE69.jpg University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) fights through traffic during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE74.jpg University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE73.jpg University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE72.jpg University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) gains yards after a reception during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE12.jpg The University of Montana football team take the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE11.jpg The University of Montana football team take the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE15.jpg Fans cheer during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE14.jpg Northwestern State quarterback Miles Fallin throws a pass during the game against the University of Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE13.jpg University of Montana junior Nash Fouch (4) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE18.jpg University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE17.jpg The University of Montana student section cheers during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE16.jpg University of Montana junior Corbin Walker (8) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE21.jpg Montana Griz fans celebrate during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE20.jpg University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE19.jpg University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE24.jpg University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE23.jpg University of Montana junior Trajon Cotton (3) makes a stop during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE22.jpg University of Montana junior Nash Fouch (4) breaks up a pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE26.jpg University of Montana fans fill the stands during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE25.jpg University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) surveys the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana football team take the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
A University of Montana cheerleader performs during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana football team take the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana student section cheers during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana's Dr. Kevin Griggs leads the marching band before the Griz game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Robert Whitehead (14) gains a few yards during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Carson Rostad (33) and University of Montana sophomore Ryan Tirrell (44) make a stop during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana football team take the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) starts a play during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Robert Whitehead (14) gains a few yards during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense huddle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) scores a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) scores a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana mascot Monte enters the stadium before the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
A member of the University of Montana dance team cheer during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana fans cheer during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scrambles during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana fans cheer during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) scores a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Ryder Meyer (13) breaks a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) sacks Northwestern State quarterback Miles Falli (15) during the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) gains some yardage during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) calls to his team during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Jacob McGourin (92) sacks Northwestern State quarterback Miles Falli (15) during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) avoids a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) celebrates during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Levi Janacaro (36) breaks up a pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Jacob McGourin (92) celebrates a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) makes a catch during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) jukes defenders during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck confers with his team during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Braxton Hill (35) pressures Northwestern State quarterback Miles Falli (15) during the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Alex Gubner (99) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yardage during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Patrick O'Connell (58) pumps up the crowd during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) makes a tackle in the scrum during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a deep pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) catches a short pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Tyler Flink (54) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) pressures Northwestern State quarterback Miles Falli (15) during the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) catches the ball during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Garrett Graves (5) intercepts a deep pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Braxton Hill (35) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Ryder Meyer (13) breaks a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Justin Ford (6) breaks up a pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana back line make a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) makes a deep catch during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Garrett Graves (5) tries to break up a pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) fights through traffic during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) gains yards after a reception during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana football team take the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana football team take the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Fans cheer during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Northwestern State quarterback Miles Fallin throws a pass during the game against the University of Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Nash Fouch (4) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana student section cheers during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Corbin Walker (8) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana Griz fans celebrate during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Trajon Cotton (3) makes a stop during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Nash Fouch (4) breaks up a pass during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana fans fill the stands during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) surveys the field during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
