FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Montana Grizzlies 2022 spring scrimmage

HAMILTON — The Montana Grizzlies wrapped up their 2022 spring football session with their annual spring scrimmage on Friday evening at Hamilton High School.

Fans in attendance got a chance to see some of the up-and-comers in the Griz program and other players who could see the field come the fall season.

UM's Maroon team won 20-6 against Team Silver. Highlights included interceptions by redshirt junior TraJon Cotton, junior Corbin Walker and redshirt freshman Dylan Simmons, the latter of which was credited as a pick-6.

Photos: 2022 Montana Grizzlies spring scrimmage

UM's dueling quarterbacks got a chance to take the field as well as both redshirt sophomore Kris Brown and San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson, a redshirt senior, both threw one touchdown and one interception each. Third-string QB Daniel Britt also threw an interception.

Sophomore Aaron Fontes caught three passes for 81 yards and one score while redshirt sophomore Ryan Simpson added four receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Colter Janacaro added 40 yards on the ground on 13 carries plus a touchdown as well.

Defensively, redshirt junior Braxton Hill led everyone with seven tackles while redshirt junior Tyler Flink and redshirt freshman TJ Rausch each added six tackles. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Kale Edwards added two sacks and three batted balls at the line for Maroon.

Check out full highlights from UM's Spring Game in the video above.