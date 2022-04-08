Photos: 2022 Montana Grizzlies spring scrimmage

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

University of Montana Grizzlies call a play during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Trajon Cotton (3) intercepts a pass in the endzone during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck gives advice during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) carries the ball during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior David Koppang (9 hits Brady Lang (20) for a stop during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Kris Brown (12) scrambles during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Asher Croy (34) makes a stop during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Trevin Gradney (27) breaks up a pass during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Colter Janacaro (30) is tackled by freshman Soren Syvrud (38) during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Kale Edwards (40) celebrates a tackle during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Nash Fouch (4) reaches to stop a pass during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Kris Brown (12) throws the ball during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana kicker Camden Capser (12) kicks an extra point during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) runs a quarterback keeper during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Colter Janacaro (30) runs for a first down during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Tyler Flink (54) forces a fumble from freshman Colter Janacaro (30) during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Ryan Simpson (4) catches a pass for a touchdown during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Carver Gilman (82) punts during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Drew Deck (9) gains some yardage during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck addresses his team during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) scrambles to the goal line during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brady Lang (20) runs the ball during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Aaron Fontes (16) reels in a touchdown during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Tanner Huff (29) tackles sophomore Ryan Simpson (4) during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck answers questions from journalists after the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck speaks to players after the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brady Lang (20) runs the ball during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Colter Janacaro (30) rushes for a touchdown during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Gabe Longin (11) tackles sophomore Erik Barker (88) during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Carson Rostad (33) makes a stop during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) throws the ball during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next