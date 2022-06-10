Watch
Former Gatorade Player of the Year Kyndall Keller transferring from UM to Carroll College

James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Kyndall Keller (12) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 15:35:40-04

MISSOULA — After two seasons with the Montana Lady Griz, Kyndall Keller is moving on.

The Havre native has transferred from Montana to the Carroll College women's basketball program. Carroll made the announcement on Friday afternoon and held a signing event for Keller at the school.

Keller, the 2020 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year, appeared in 49 games in two years for the Lady Griz program. As a sophomore this past season, Keller averaged 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game and racked up eight steals. She shot the ball at a 28.3% rate from the floor and went just 8 for 46 from deep.

UM coach Brian Holsinger often lauded Keller for her defense and energy off of the bench.

In 2020-21, Keller averaged 4.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game as a freshman.

Keller joins a Saints program that has been atop the NAIA women's basketball rankings the past few seasons. Last year Carroll went 27-8 and advanced to the round of 16 at the NAIA national tournament.

During her decorated prep career at Havre High School, Keller led the Blue Ponies to Class A state titles as a sophomore and junior and was a four-time all-state selection.

