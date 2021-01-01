Sam Hoyle took over the sports director position at KTVH in Helena in October of 2018.

Sam is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

In Sam’s free time, he enjoys fishing — he’s very excited to target species other than largemouth bass and rainbow trout — hiking, and playing video games.

If you see Sam around town be sure to say “Hi.” If you have any story ideas, tips for his first winter, or a good place to fish, email Sam at sam.hoyle@ktvh.com and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.