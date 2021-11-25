Chase McGurran marks fourth UM Football Commit

HELENA — "Since I was like five years old, I've wanted to be a grizzly.”

On Nov. 8, Chase McGurran made that dream a reality announcing his commitment to the University of Montana via Twitter. McGurran’s announcement is the third to come from Helena High this year after Kaden Huot and Marcus Evans both announced their commitments, marking the fourth Helena High Bengal to commit to Montana in two years.

“My buddy Kaden, my buddy Marcus had been like talking about it for a while after [Montana] started talking to me and now it's actually happening. It just feels unreal,” said McGurran.

Chase is also not the only one in his family to make the leap into the college game. His brother Ty now plays for Montana Tech and though there was a possibility of the two of them ending up together, plans have a way of changing.

“My brother plays at Montana Tech, so he was pretty excited for me, you know because, I’ve always -- we've been talking about playing together at Tech and then this popped up and I just couldn't pass it down.”

As McGurran gets ready to wrap up his high school career to study business and play football for the Grizzlies, there are some memories that he’ll take with him from his time as a Bengal that at least he enjoyed.

“My favorite memory would have to be last year during the Crosstown game. When it was snowing and there was like a foot of snow on the field and there's tractors at halftime trying to clear the snow and it wasn’t doing the job because it's snowing so hard," said McGurran. "That was awesome. You know, just you have to go over to the heater and warm your hands up and it's Crosstown, so couldn't be any better than that."

McGurran said he plans on studying business alongside his athletic ventures at Montana.