Billings Central's Mya Hansen decommits from Lady Griz

BILLINGS - Montana's 2020-21 MaxPreps Montana High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year Mya Hansen has decommitted from the University of Montana women's basketball team.

"She just wants to look at some other opportunities," Hansen's mother Tricia told MTN Sports on Tuesday. "Everybody with the Griz has been wonderful, but there have just been so many coaching changes. It's a different scenario from when she was recruited."

The Lady Griz recently hired Brian Holsinger as their third head coach in three years, following Michael Petrino and Shannon Schweyen.

"Mya has already talked to Brian about it, and he was great," Tricia Hansen said.

Mya Hansen committed to the Lady Griz in 2019 after her freshman year at Laurel High School before transferring to Billings Central prior to her sophomore year. In three seasons between Laurel and Billings Central, Hansen has racked up 1,096 points, 285 rebounds, 145 assists and 133 steals.

Last season, Hansen averaged 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 52% from the floor, 50% from 3-point land and 90% from the free throw line, according to MaxPreps.

Hansen received the MaxPreps honor after helping the Rams to a runner-up finish at the State A tournament in March. She scored 35 points in Central's title-game loss to Havre, as the Rams closed their season 18-2. Billings Central was a 2020 co-champion with Hardin.