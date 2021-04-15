Billings Central's Hansen, Sentinel's Germer named MaxPreps Montana basketball players of the year

Missoula Sentinel senior Alex Germer and Billings Central junior Mya Hansen were named the 2020-21 MaxPreps Montana high school boys and girls basketball players of the year.

Germer, a 6-foot-7 forward, helped the Spartans to a 17-3 season and berth in the semifinals of the Class AA state tournament. He averaged 24.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from 3-point range.

Germer surpassed 1,000 career points during Sentinel's 88-62 win over Missoula Big Sky during the regular season. Germer scored 51 points in the game, setting the Class AA single-game record with 13 made 3-pointers. He's signed to continue his career at Montana State.

Hansen received the honor after helping the Rams to a runner-up finish at the State A tournament in March.

A University of Montana commit, she averaged 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 52% from the floor, 50% from 3-point land and 90% from the free throw line, according to MaxPreps.

Hansen had 35 points in Central's title-game loss to Havre, as the Rams ended the season 18-2. The Rams were 2020 co-champions with Hardin.

In her three years at Laurel and Billings Central, Hansen has racked up 1,096 points, 285 rebounds, 145 assists and 133 steals.