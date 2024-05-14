Watch Now
High School SportsMore High School

Actions

Whitefish overcomes large deficit, punches ticket to state baseball tournament with win over Frenchtown

Whitefish at Frenchtown baseball
Posted at 10:10 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 00:15:41-04

FRENCHTOWN — Despite trailing by six runs, the Whitefish Bulldogs rallied thanks to a huge sixth inning to top Frenchtown 11-10 in a play-in game to punch their ticket to the state baseball tournament later this week.

The Broncs jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Kaden Blowers emptied the bases with a grand slam to left-center field. Gabe Gibbs added a two-RBI triple for Frenchtown to cap the inning and build the big lead.

The comeback was on for Whitefish from there as the Bulldogs got a two-run double from Tait Orme to trim the deficit to 7-3.

Then in the top half of the fifth inning, Whitefish truly got back in the game as Avery Caton blasted a three-run home run to make it 7-6. Frenchtown would add a pair of runs in the bottom half as Joseph Alexander notched a RBI triple and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-6 Broncs after five.

In the sixth inning, chaos ensued. Michael Miller drove in a run on a double for Whitefish, then after a wild pitch and error brought two more runners home, the game was tied 9-9. Caton drove in the go-ahead run and the Bulldogs tacked on another to make it 11-9 after Carson Bramme stole home.

Frenchtown would add a run in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI double from Blowers, but would leave the bases loaded and were unable to tie it or retake the lead as the Bulldogs closed the game out.

Caton finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Bulldogs while Blowers was 2 for 4 with five RBIs for Frenchtown.

The second state baseball tournament in Montana History will be held Thursday through Saturday in Missoula.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state