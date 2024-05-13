Photos: Whitefish rallies past Frenchtown in state baseball play-in game
Photos from Whitefish's 11-10 win over Frenchtown in a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.
Whitefish pitcher Michael Miller throws a pitch against Frenchtown during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown pitcher Dawson Rodoni throws a pitch against Whitefish during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Frenchtown third baseman throws to first during a state baseball play-in game against Whitefish at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown's Jordan Warner slides into home during a state baseball play-in game against Whitefish at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown's Kaden Blowers (center) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a grand slam against Whitefish during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish's Tait Orme sprints to first after collecting an in-play ball during a state baseball play-in game against Frenchtown at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish's Ryan Conklin (1) slides into home during a state baseball play-in game against Frenchtown at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish's Ryan Conklin plays shortstop during a state baseball play-in game against Frenchtown at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown pitcher Dawson Rodoni throws a pitch against Whitefish during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown pitcher Dawson Rodoni throws a pitch against Whitefish during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown's Konnor Klimpel watches a home run ball land during a state baseball play-in game against Whitefish at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish's Avery Caton jogs home after hitting a home run against Frenchtown during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish's Reed Boyer throws a pitch against Frenchtown during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish's Reyd Hobart (6) tags Frenchtown's Gabe Gibbs during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish's Tait Orme slides into home against Frenchtown during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown's Brooks Day throws a pitch during a state baseball play-in game against Whitefish at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown's Konnor Klimpel gestures toward the Broncs' dugout during a state baseball play-in game against Whitefish at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish's Michael Miller readies for a pitch during a state baseball play-in game against Frenchtown at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish pitcher Logan Stewart throws a pitch against Frenchtown during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish pitcher Brady Howke throws a pitch against Frenchtown during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish pitcher Brady Howke throws a pitch against Frenchtown during a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish players celebrate after they rallied past Frenchtown for an 11-10 win in a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish pitcher Logan Stewart celebrates after the Bulldogs rallied past Frenchtown for an 11-10 win in a state baseball play-in game at Frenchtown Little League Field on May 13, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports