Gallatin Valley Outlaws hold on against South Alaska, advance to Northwest Class A Regional quarterfinals

ANCHORAGE — Coming off of Friday's comeback walk-off win to open the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament, the Gallatin Valley Outlaws kept the momentum rolling into Saturday afternoon with a 4-2 win over South Alaska to advance to the winner's bracket quarterfinals.

Bo Hays was named Player of the Game for his three-RBI performance, while also earning the save on the pitcher's mound. In the bottom of the first, Hays smoked a bomb to left field for a double to score the first two runs of the game. He followed up his performance in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single to left field for a 3-0 Outlaws advantage. Two batters later, Patrick Dietz laid out a single to centerfield to score Hays.

South answered back at the top of the sixth with Maddux Soland's two-RBI single to left field, but the Outlaws held on winning 4-2.

Gallatin Valley's Brody Ayers got the win on the pitcher's mound only allowing two runs on five hits through six innings while also striking out three batters.

The Outlaws will play in Sunday's quarterfinal game against the winner of Juneau (AK) vs. Cody (WY) at 9 p.m. MT.