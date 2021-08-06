Watch
More SportsBaseball

Actions

Gallatin Valley opens Northwest Class A Regional Tournament with comeback walk-off win

items.[0].image.alt
Luke Shelton/MTN Sports
Gallatin Valley Outlaws
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 17:22:31-04

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws won their first game of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament Friday morning with a walk-off single to centerfield by Brody Ayers for a comeback 7-6 win over the Marsh Valley (Idaho) Eagles.

Jumping out to an early 4-0 lead, the Eagles held momentum with Payton Howe on the mound.

The Outlaws slowly began to chip away at Marsh Valley's lead in the bottom of the third with RBI singles from Brady Jones and Cyrus Richardson. Richardson also scored on a wild pitch to bring the game within one, 4-3.

Marsh Valley responded by building the lead back up to three runs. Payton Howe ripped a single to left field in the top of the fifth to score Stanton Howell for a 5-3 advantage.

Down 6-3 to start the bottom of the seventh, Trevor Doud woke up the Outlaws bats with an RBI single to right field. Isaac Richardson followed suit with an RBI single to center, advancing Doud to third base. He stole home the following batter after a wild pitch from Marsh Valley's James Bodily to tie it at six after trailing the entire game.

With two outs, Brody Ayers was the hero Friday driving a single out to centerfield to score Isaac Richardson for the walk-off win.

The Outlaws advance to the winner's bracket and will play Saturday, August 7 at 6 p.m. MT against the winner of Service (Alaska) vs. South (Alaska).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app