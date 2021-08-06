Gallatin Valley opens Northwest Class A Regional Tournament with comeback walk-off win

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws won their first game of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament Friday morning with a walk-off single to centerfield by Brody Ayers for a comeback 7-6 win over the Marsh Valley (Idaho) Eagles.

Jumping out to an early 4-0 lead, the Eagles held momentum with Payton Howe on the mound.

The Outlaws slowly began to chip away at Marsh Valley's lead in the bottom of the third with RBI singles from Brady Jones and Cyrus Richardson. Richardson also scored on a wild pitch to bring the game within one, 4-3.

Marsh Valley responded by building the lead back up to three runs. Payton Howe ripped a single to left field in the top of the fifth to score Stanton Howell for a 5-3 advantage.

Down 6-3 to start the bottom of the seventh, Trevor Doud woke up the Outlaws bats with an RBI single to right field. Isaac Richardson followed suit with an RBI single to center, advancing Doud to third base. He stole home the following batter after a wild pitch from Marsh Valley's James Bodily to tie it at six after trailing the entire game.

With two outs, Brody Ayers was the hero Friday driving a single out to centerfield to score Isaac Richardson for the walk-off win.

The Outlaws advance to the winner's bracket and will play Saturday, August 7 at 6 p.m. MT against the winner of Service (Alaska) vs. South (Alaska).