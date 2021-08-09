Gallatin Valley Outlaws cruise past NWCART quarterfinals, make program history

BOZEMAN — Earlier this weekend the Gallatin Valley Outlaws tied their program record of 58 wins on the season and officially made history Monday morning with a 6-2 victory over the Cody (WY) Cubs, while also advancing to the Northwest Class A Regional semifinals.

The Outlaws jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after one inning of play. Cyrus Richardson scored Gallatin Valley's first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to right field, which ended up being dropped for an error. Brody Ayers and Bo Hays followed suit with a set of sacrifice flies to tack on the other two runs.

Ayers kept the bats alive in the bottom of the second, notching his second hit of the day with a hard-hit ball to left field for a two-RBI single.

Josh Wisecarver gave the Outlaws a 6-0 advantage in the fourth with another sacrifice fly to deep left-center.

Cody answered back the following inning with Tristan Blatt's line drive to left field scoring Chance Moss. With a runner on third, Gallatin Valley's Cyrus Richardson overthrew it to second trying to pick off Blatt, which tacked on another run for the Cubs.

However, Gallatin Valley's nine-strikeout performance by Bo Hays secured the Outlaws a 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Gallatin Valley will play in the NWCART semifinal game Monday night against the winner of Marsh Valley (ID)/Juneau (AK) at 9 p.m. MT.