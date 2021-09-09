Watch
Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler moves up to Marlins High-A affiliate, Beloit Snappers

North Dakota State Athletics
After canceled senior season, Bozeman native Bennett Hostetler will play a fifth year with the North Dakota State baseball program in 2021. (Photo courtesy North Dakota State Athletics)
Bennett Hostetler
Posted at 6:19 PM, Sep 08, 2021
JUPITER, Flor. — The Jupiter Hammerheads, Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, announced on Wednesday that former Bozeman Bucks standout Bennett Hostetler was transferring to the team's High-A affiliate in Wisconsin, the Beloit Snappers.

Since getting drafted this past July in the 18th round (539th pick), the North Dakota State product has quickly risen through the Marlins farm system starting with his move from the team's rookie-level affiliate to Low-A last month.

During those 27 games with the Jupiter Hammerheads, Hostetler batted a .337 while sporting a .369 on-base percentage and .481 slugging percentage. Through his 104 at-bats, he recorded 35 hits, 25 RBIs, and three home runs.

In his most recent at-bat, Hostetler cranked a two-run homer against the Daytona Tortugas before being moved up to the team's High-A affiliate on Wednesday.

The Beloit Snappers' next game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Lake County Captains in Eastlake, Ohio.

