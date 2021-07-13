Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler drafted by Miami Marlins

BOZEMAN — Bozeman native Bennett Hostetler was drafted by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday in the 18th round (539th pick) of the MLB Draft.

“That’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid, is to play professional baseball," Hostetler said in an interview this past May.

The former Bozeman Bucks standout and 2021 Summit League player of the year worked out for the Marlins earlier this summer in Missoula after finishing his fifth season with North Dakota State University.

Hostetler's .394 batting average in 213 at-bats this season was the highest performance in the Summit League, which ranked him No. 22 nationally in all of college baseball.

While also having the second-most hits (84), RBI (58), and total bases (129) in a single season with the Bison, he also set new season records in both assists (176) and games played (61) this past year.

“NDSU is the only team that offered me a scholarship," Hostetler also said in an interview this past May. "Just being able to prove that I could play Division I baseball, prove to myself that I could and prove to everybody else that was like 'He’s from Montana, Montana baseball is not that great' -- just for me personally it’s really rewarding and hopefully there’s kids all around Montana that love baseball enough and want to work hard at it. Hopefully I can show them they can do whatever they want."

Hostetler was selected as the Summit League Player of the Week four times this season (May 10, March 22, March 15, Feb. 23), while also receiving back-to-back Summit League Athlete of the Month honors (May/June).

Through five seasons with NDSU, Hostetler finished first in program history in games played (225), games started (220), walks (108), hit by pitch (49), and sacrifice flies (15). His 157 career runs scored and 234 career hits both rank third in NDSU history.