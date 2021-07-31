Watch
Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland, Team USA women's sevens rugby finish in 6th place at Tokyo Olympics

Shuji Kajiyama/AP
Nicole Heavirland of the United States, left, tries to get past China's Wang Wanyu, in their women's rugby sevens 5-8 placing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 31, 2021
Whitefish native Nicole Heavirland and Team USA finished the Tokyo Olympics in sixth place as the women’s sevens rugby tournament wrapped on Saturday morning in Japan.

Team USA defeated China on Friday night 33-14 before ultimately falling to Australia 17-7 in the sixth place game.

Heavirland and Team USA finished 4-2 at this year’s Olympics, which were being held after last year was postponed. Team USA won its pool with victories over China, Japan and Australia before losing to Great Britain in the quarterfinal round. The U.S. followed that up with the win over China again before playing Australia in the sixth place match. Heavirland went 4 for 5 on conversion attempts for eight points against China and scored two more points against Australia.

Heavirland, who had a lot of support in her small town of Whitefish, finishes her first Olympics with 22 points scored after being an alternate for Team USA in 2016. She went 11 for 13 on conversion attempts throughout the tournament.

