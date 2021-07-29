Whitefish native Nicole Heavirland and Team USA women's sevens rugby Olympic team win game two

WHITEFISH — Whitefish native Nicole Heavirland and the USA women's sevens rugby team won their second game against Japan 17-7. Team USA beat Japan in the second of three pool matches. The U.S. team has now secured its spot in the quarterfinals of the Olympic rugby tournament.

Heavirland is listed third on the USA rugby team for most points scored, averaging just over 2 points scored per match. She will continue to help lead the team tonight at 7:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) against Australia, and then Friday morning knockouts will begin.

