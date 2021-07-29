Watch
Whitefish native Nicole Heavirland and Team USA women's sevens rugby Olympic team win game two

MIKE LEE/KLC FOTOS FOR USA RUGBY
Whitefish native Nicole Heavirland competes for Team USA on day two of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 women&#39;s rugby competition at Bankwest Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Heavirland is a co-captain of the Eagles 7&#39;s women&#39;s national team.
HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 - Women's
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 12:14:45-04

WHITEFISH — Whitefish native Nicole Heavirland and the USA women's sevens rugby team won their second game against Japan 17-7. Team USA beat Japan in the second of three pool matches. The U.S. team has now secured its spot in the quarterfinals of the Olympic rugby tournament.

Heavirland is listed third on the USA rugby team for most points scored, averaging just over 2 points scored per match. She will continue to help lead the team tonight at 7:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) against Australia, and then Friday morning knockouts will begin.

