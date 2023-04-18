Missoula's Katharine Berkoff again among world's fastest following latest performance

MISSOULA — After a decorated fourth college season at North Carolina State, it didn't take long for Katharine Berkoff to again make a splash.

The Missoula Hellgate alum won the 50-meter backstroke over the weekend at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, Illinois. Berkoff won with a time of 27.40 seconds last Thursday, a mark that gave her the second-fastest time in the event in the world this year.

It was one of the three races in which Berkoff competed over the weekend. She swam in the 100 backstroke and clocked a time of 58.63 seconds, good enough for third-fastest in the world this year, but was disqualified for a 15-meter violation.

Berkoff also competed in the 100 freestyle, taking fourth at 54.94.

Berkoff holds the American record in the 50 backstroke at 27.12 seconds, a mark she set last year. Last summer, she took second at the FINA World Championships in the 50 backstroke.

Berkoff recently caught up with MTN Sports to talk about her latest season at NC State and what's next for her this summer as she looks to make it back to the world championships and eventually the 2024 Olympic Trials. Berkoff also told MTN Sports that she will utilize her extra year of college eligibility granted to athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will swim at NC State next year for a fifth season.

At N.C. State, Berkoff is a 25-time All-American and four-time national champion for the Wolfpack.