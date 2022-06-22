Missoula native Katharine Berkoff continued her memorable 2022 with a second-place finish in the 50-meter women's backstroke at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

Berkoff, a Missoula Hellgate graduate, finished her race in 27.39 seconds to earn silver in her lone race of the championships. Canada's Kylie Masse took first in 27.31 seconds.

For Berkoff, it's the second straight year she has placed at the FINA World Championships. Berkoff was part of Team USA's 4x100 freestyle relay that won gold in Abu Dhabi back in December. She also took third in the 100-meter backstroke at those championships as well.

It's the latest accomplishment for Berkoff, who set the American record in the women's 50-meter backstroke this year as well as the 100-yard backstroke record. A rising senior at North Carolina State, the former Knight is a four-time NCAA champion with the Wolfpack, four-time ACC champion and 19-time All-American in her college career.