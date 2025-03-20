Fundraising banquet scheduled for Mike Zadick’s Benchmark Wrestling facility

AUGUSTA — Steady progress continues on construction of the Benchmark Wrestling facility and community center, which is a passion project for Great Falls High School alumni and former Olympic wrestler Mike Zadick.

In the past few weeks, the same steel beams re-purposed from his father Bob's old business, Holiday Motors in Great Falls, were erected on the site of the facility and community center just outside of Augusta.

It was a surreal moment for Zadick and his family.

"It's the foundation of the success my dad and his brother had, and they came from nothing," Zadick said. "So, to be able to honor my dad and his legacy through this building, it means a lot. Hopefully it can make a lot of other people successful, motivated and dedicated when they grow up."

According to the Zadick, Benchmark Wrestling will be a multi-purpose community hub where people of all ages — from youth to seniors and everyone in between — can come together to find inspiration, train and enhance their well-being.

Zadick is planning a banquet and auction to help raise funds for Benchmark Wrestling scheduled for Friday, April 4, at the Elks Lodge in Great Falls.

Mike’s brother Bill Zadick, the head coach of the United States senior men’s national freestyle wrestling team, will serve as the keynote speaker.

"We have a pretty awesome banquet, with prime rib dinner and some Montana artists and a collection of hunts and fishing trips to Alaska, fishing trips in Montana, firearms and all sorts of recreational things," Mike said. "And the art pieces are amazing. These artists in Montana are absolutely amazing. I'd like to really showcase their ability through this event."

A lot of the work being done at Benchmark comes through donations or discounted services through supporters of the project, but Zadick wants to make sure everyone who assists with the project is compensated.

"It just helps us to continue to pay for material and help me move forward. We have metal roofing, siding. We have windows, plumbing, electrical, all those materials that create a building. That's where all the funds are going to," Zadick said. "And right now we've gotten a lot of IOU's and people believing in what we're doing, but we just want to be able to back that up with our finances."

For more information about the project and the upcoming banquet, click here.

