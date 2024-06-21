Great Falls' Mike Zadick makes progress building Benchmark Wrestling facility in Augusta

AUGUSTA — It’s been over a year since former Olympic wrestler and Great Falls native Mike Zadick decided to tear down his late father’s old business and reconstruct it into a wrestling facility.

Zadick originally sold the property to a buyer, but after learning what the buyer had planned for the building he negotiated a deal to have it disassembled.

After taking it down, Mike had two semi trucks transport the parts to Augusta where he has began the process of turning it into the Benchmark Wrestling facility.

Fast forward a year and most of the paperwork has been complete, allowing for construction to begin.

“We’ve scraped ground and we’re getting ready to dig. Our next step would be for concrete,” Zadick told MTN Sports.

Zadick says he has received a great amount of support from the community and all over the state with people wanting to contribute equipment, trucking and more. His project has also been heard by some around the country, as an individual located in Alabama got wind of Zadick's podcast and decided to reach out.

“I had a guy yesterday from Alabama call me, and he works with a doors and lock company. He listened to my podcast and wants to contribute all the locks and handles I need for my doors,” Zadick said. “All of those things add up to me and it’s a very powerful thing from somebody in the middle of Alabama.”

The project has also received extensive financial support, as Zadick has raised nearly $225,000. Hitting that mark has been exciting for him, but he is still a long way away from the total estimated cost. Zadick is expecting this project to be upwards of a $2.5 million when its all said and done.

Zadick is continuously fund raising for this facilit,y and donations can be made through his website Benchmarkwrestling.org.

For those that want to mail in donations, they can be sent to: Bravera Bank 1019 7th Street South, Great Falls, MT, 59405, Attn: Benchmark Wrestling; or Benchmark Wrestling, PO Box 686 Augusta, MT, 59410.

Zadick's progress for the facility will be updated through the website where interested parties can sign up for a newsletter. Updates can also be found on the Benchmark Wrestling Facebook and Instagram pages.