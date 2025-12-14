BILLINGS — Playing clarinet is just one of Addy Kegel's talents, and she happily demonstrated at home last week with a couple holiday carols including, "Up on the Housetop."

"I wanted to play the saxophone like my mom, but my band teacher recommended the clarinet," she told MTN Sports before offering her sample.

The freshman also plays in Billings Central's pep band.

"It's my first year. We got to go to volleyball state which was another fun and new opportunity," she continued.

Addy has flourished in all sorts of fun and new opportunities, as evidenced by the collection of medals lining her bedroom wall.

Watch Addy's remarkable recovery after tumbling to win the 2025 Nike NXR:

Class Act: 14-year-old Addy Kegel conquers 5Ks, cross country and clarinet

"I wrestled a while ago and this was third place at state," she explained while singling out the particular bronze. "It's just a good memory because I remember fighting so hard against older girls."

She isn't wrestling anymore, but Kegel, whose last name rhymes with "eagle," is soaring above her competition just like the majestic bird. At 14, she's not even old enough to drive, but already accelerating past nationwide opponents in distance running.

Her most stunning win may have been exactly four weeks ago on November 14. Competing at the prestigious Nike Cross Regional in Spokane, Wash., Addy was bumped and fell down mid-race during the girls championship 5K.

“Kegel goes down! That does not fare well, especially being a freshman," exclaimed the broadcast announcer, who wasn't familiar with this freshman's resilience.

"Yeah, luckily I got hurdled instead of trampled, so that ended as well as it could've," Addy said with a sheepish smile.

Not only did she bounce up and recover, Addy stunningly rallied to capture the regional by two seconds in 16:51.7, leading the announcer to exclaim, "And the freshman wins Spokane!"

"I definitely think my career of soccer has helped with that. Just getting knocked off the ball and having to recover," Kegel said.

This remarkable recovery is virtually unheard of in fierce regional races. Even more impressively? The five runners behind Addy were all elite high school seniors.

The victory vaulted her to Nike's 2025 Cross Nationals in Oregon last weekend, where she placed 11th on a rain-soaked course earning All-American honors, again beating many of the nation's top seniors. Addy points out her latest race bib — No. 335 — may be the new favorite among her large collection.

"It's cool … the mud on it … just to remember the race and the conditions," she said.

In October, Addy cruised to Montana's Class A state cross country title, actually outracing every female runner in every class by over 30 seconds. The straight-A student also didn't lose a high school race this season and dominated the Mountain West Cross Country Classic in September.

In July, after completing her eighth-grade year, Kegel nearly beat every high school and collegiate female runner entered in the Big Sky State Games Montana Mile.

Truth is, Addy is your typical young teenager. Teddy bears on the bed and favorite memories on her walls — only with way more prizes than most teens will ever total.

Whether she's making music or making headlines, "Up on the Housetop" may be the best vantage point to watch Addy cruise by the competition.

