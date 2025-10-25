MISSOULA — The 2025 all-class state cross country meet showcased Montana's best runners Saturday on a cool fall day at the University of Montana Golf Course.

And defending champions and newcomers alike made their mark on the sport's biggest stage. For complete results from the all-class meet, click here.

Defending champions, freshman newcomers shine at 2025 all-class state cross country meet

Class AA battles

The Class AA girls race delivered perhaps the most exciting finish of the day. Kalispell Glacier teammates Ada Thiel and Lauren Bissen were among the leaders throughout the race, but the freshman Thiel kicked past her teammate in the final moments for the victory in 18 minutes, 21.89 seconds.

Bissen, a junior, crossed the finish line in 18:22.66, placing second for the second time in three years. She placed third last year.

Bozeman controlled the Class AA boys race from start to finish. Miles Halvorsen claimed the individual title in 15:34.5, with teammate Taylor Neil finishing second to give the Hawks a 1-2 finish.

Bozeman completed a sweep of the Class AA championships with both team victories.

Class A dominance

Livingston senior Finn Schretenthaler put the finishing touches on his sensational career by capturing his third consecutive Class A boys championship, crossing the finish line in 15:29.7. Billings Central's Grey Piseno was second in 15:45.4.

The Class A girls race belonged to Billings Central freshman Addison Kegel, who dominated the field with a class-record time of 17:48.8, winning by more than a minute over second-place finisher Zoey Real Bird of Hardin.

Hardin swept the Class A team titles for the second straight year.

Class B excitement

Plains sophomore John Jermyn provided one of the meet's most emotional moments, letting out a celebratory yell as he crossed the finish line in 16:02.4 to edge Harlem's Ethan Walker by less than two seconds in the Class B boys race.

Townsend's Kyla Meissner took control early in the Class B girls race and maintained her lead throughout, winning the individual title in 19:32.

Harlem's boys and Jefferson's girls captured the Class B team trophies.

Class C championships

Defending State C boys champion Dawson Parke of Drummond successfully defended his title, earning his second championship with a time of 16:57.4. Despite Parke's individual victory, Cascade claimed the boys team trophy behind second- and third-place finishes from Trent Lane and Peyton Johnson.

On the girls side, Philipsburg's Addi Lilyquist pulled away from a tight early pack to win the title in 20:14.

Drummond took home the Class C girls team championship.