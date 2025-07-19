Montana Mile, Montana 100 highlight Big Sky State Games opening ceremonies

LOCKWOOD — The 40th annual Big Sky State Games kicked off Friday evening with the opening ceremonies at Lockwood High School.

The opening ceremonies featured several performing acts, but the evening was punctuated by four races on the track — a pair of Montana Miles and a pair of Montana 100s.

The women took the stage in the inaugural Montana 100 first, and Shepherd senior-to-be Kaimea Dalke, a Class B state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, claimed the race's first edition in a time of 12.54 seconds. Montana Tech sprinter Zach Merrifield won the boys race in 11.0.

Sage Brooks, a graduate of Missoula Hellgate who now runs for Oregon State, won the women's Montana Mile, narrowly holding off high school freshman-to-be Addison Kegel.

On the boys side, Rocky's Jackson Wilson won his first Montana Mile with a time of 4 minutes, 12.7 seconds.

Highlights from the races can be found in the video above.