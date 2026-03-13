State C basketball: Updates, scores and highlights from the girls semifinals

MISSOULA — It's semifinal night of the Class C girls basketball state tournament.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Chester-Joplin-Inverness will meet in the first semi at 6 p.m., and Circle and Melstone will follow at 7:30 p.m. We'll have updates, scores, highlights and other observations from those two games, so follow along in our blog below. The most-recent updates will be at the top.

The boys semifinal round was Thursday night. Scobey and Lustre Christian posted impressive wins to set up an all-Eastern C championship on Saturday. In case you missed anything, here's our blog from Thursday's action.

*** Updated scores and pairings ***

- Slim Kimmel and Derek Joseph



6:51 p.m. | Stats update

D-G-S-G forced 12 C-J-I turnovers in the first half and turned them into 15 points. BriElla Becker has a game-high 15 points for the Bearcats. Brynn Kammerzell has 14 to lead the Hawks. Both teams are shooting over 50%.

6:45 p.m. | Halftime update

The Bearcats' defense is just relentless. They're constantly pressuring C-J-I everywhere on the court, and they have quick hands to force turnovers they can turn into offense. Still, the Hawks have hung in behind Brynn Kammerzell. A three-point play by Kammerzell and a 3 by Mariah Ramberg brought C-J-I within 30-29, and the Bearcats will take a 32-29 lead into halftime.

6:30 p.m. | First-quarter update

After one, D-G-S-G leads C-J-I 15-11. Watching the Bearcats' Ella and Emma Smith, you can tell they're ranch kids by how physical and aggressive they play. They'd make for a pretty good nucleus on a flag football team!

6:15 p.m. | D-G-S-G and C-J-I under way

D-G-S-G, the lone unbeaten team remaining in Class C girls basketball, scored seven seconds into the game, but C-J-I has since taken an 8-4 lead with 5:15 to play in the first quarter.

5:53 p.m. | Early Friday update

There were four loser-out games on Friday, with the Scobey and Belt girls posting early wins and the Belt and Winnett-Grass Range boys following suit in the afternoon. Here are the scores from those four games:

Girls



Scobey 41, West Yellowstone 39

Belt 57, Drummond 49

Boys



Belt 60, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 30

Winnett-Grass Range 55, Manhattan Christian 49

The Scobey and Belt girls will play loser-out games Saturday morning, while the Belt and Winnett-Grass Range boys will play for the third-place trophy at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Also, I continued to try to endear myself to the Scobey community this week and had some fun talking with them about making the 500-mile trip to Missoula for the state tournaments. Being a Winnett native myself, I know long drives are nothing new for Montanans, especially those folks out east, but a nine-plus-hour drive is still a long time to sit in a car! You can watch and read that story here.

