State C basketball: Updates, scores and highlights from Day 2 in Missoula

MISSOULA — It's Day 2 of the Class C boys and girls state basketball tournaments at Dahlberg Arena on the University of Montana campus.

After the boys played their first-round games Wednesday, the girls open up their tournament Thursday. The first of four girls first-round games tips off at noon when Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Scobey meet.

Chester-Joplin-Inverness plays West Yellowstone at 1:30 p.m., Circle meets Belt at 3:30, and Drummond and Melstone collide at 5. Then it's on to the boys semifinal games, with Scobey and Belt facing off at 6:30 and Manhattan Christian and Lustre Christian taking the court at 8.

We'll have scores, highlights and observations through those six games, so keep checking back for the latest updates. The most recent posts will be at the top.

*** Updated scores and pairings ***



1 p.m. | Third-quarter update

It's felt like D-G-S-G has been in control of the game, and the Bearcats have indeed led for the duration, but Scobey is hanging around. D-G-S-G leads 34-28 going to the fourth quarter.

12:44 p.m. | Halftime stats

BriElla Becker and Ella Smith each have eight points for D-G-S-G at halftime, while Claire Lekvold has eight for Scobey. Second half just getting started.

Former Montana Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig is in the house. Selvig was a Class C star himself back in the 1960s and 70s and helped Outlook make back-to-back state tournament appearances.

12:31 p.m. | 3-point equalizers

The D-G-S-G defense gave Scobey fits in the early going, but the Spartans have gotten hot from 3-point range. Claire Lekvold hit two from the corner, then Emery Rouse swished a sweet stepback to beat the shot clock. Rouse knocked down another 3 on the next possession, and the Spartans are within 19-17 late in the first half.

12:19 p.m. | Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Scobey kick off girls tournament

D-G-S-G and Scobey are under way in the first girls game of the state tournament. D-G-S-G is one of two undefeated teams in the field, as the Bearcats are 24-0 after winning the District 7C championship and the Southern C divisional title. Drummond, at 23-0, is the other unbeaten team in the bracket.

D-G-S-G leads Scobey 10-4 after the first quarter.

* * *

11:52 a.m. | Loser-out update

Winnett-Grass Range and Chester-Joplin-Inverness staved off elimination in the boys loser-out games to begin Thursday's action.

The Rams got past West Yellowstone 65-54 behind another stellar effort from senior Jace Bantz, who threw down two monster dunks. Bantz has been as good as anyone at this state tournament and posted 24 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals in Thursday morning's win. That came after a 21-point, 16-rebound effort in Wednesday's first-round loss to Scobey.

Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Winnett-Grass Range's Jace Bantz throws down a dunk against West Yellowstone in a loser-out game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

C-J-I held off a furious rally from Roy-Winifred in the second loser-out game to escape with a 49-47 win. The Hawks led 42-26 late in the third quarter, but the Red Raiders fought all the way back to tie the game at 44-44. Kellen Heggem scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Roy-Winifred, while C-J-I had six players score between six and nine points.

Both W-GR and C-J-I will play in loser-out games Friday, with their opponents to be determined.