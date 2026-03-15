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State C basketball: Updates and highlights from the boys championship

Cam Reddig
Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Lustre Christian's Cam Reddig (12) puts up a shot against Chester-Joplin-Inverness in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.
Cam Reddig
Posted

MISSOULA — We've reached championship Saturday night at the Class C boys and girls state basketball tournaments at Dahlberg Arena on the University of Montana campus.

The boys take center stage first, with Scobey and Lustre Christian meeting in an all-Eastern C final. The Spartans and Lions have met three times this season, with Scobey winning the two regular-season matchups and Lustre Christian taking the Eastern C championship.

We're behind schedule, so they'll tip off for the state title tonight around 7:30 p.m.

We'll provide updates, scores, highlights and observations throughout the title game, so follow along in our blog below. We'll start a new blog for the girls championship between Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Circle, which is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. but likely won't get going until 9ish.

*** Updated scores and pairings ***

- Slim Kimmel, Kyle Hansen and Derek Joseph

7:06 p.m. | Loser-out update

In the girls bracket, Chester-Joplin-Inverness and Scobey won loser-out games Saturday morning. C-J-I beat Belt 54-49, and Scobey got past Melstone 39-33 in the first overtime game of the tournaments.

C-J-I and Scobey then met in the girls consolation game, with the Spartans earning a 32-30 win on a go-ahead basket with less than five seconds to play to secure the third-place trophy. After C-J-I tied the game at 30-30, Scobey's Chloe Handran drove the ball to the basket and got free for the game-clincher. Handran finished with 10 points to lead the Spartans. Brynn Kammerzell had 13 points and 10 rebounds for C-J-I.

In the boys consolation final between Winnett-Grass Range and Belt, the Huskies pulled away late for a 68-62 win to claim the third-place trophy. Michael Gaylord made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the Huskies, while the Rams' Jace Bantz had 22 points and 10 rebounds — his fourth 20-10 game of the tournament. Bantz, a Montana State University football signee, averaged 21.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

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