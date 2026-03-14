Photos: Championship Saturday at State C basketball tournament
Photos from the final day of the Class C state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports