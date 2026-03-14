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Photos: Championship Saturday at State C basketball tournament

Photos from the final day of the Class C state basketball tournament on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.

DSC05373.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05837.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05390.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05847.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05197.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05182.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05249.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05268.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05209.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05233.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05175.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05282.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05293.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05300.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05350.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05313.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05327.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05336.jpg Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05454.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05414.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05648.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05405.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05430.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05479.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05503.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05554.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05528.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05549.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05581.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05571.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05614.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05636.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05598.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05664.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05674.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05717.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05740.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05701.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05754.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05759.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05809.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05782.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05798.jpg Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos: Championship Saturday at State C basketball tournament

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Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the boys third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Belt and Winnett-Grass Range on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the girls third-place game from the Class C state basketball tournament between Scobey and Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
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