State A basketball: Updates, scores and highlights from Day 2 in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — We’re back at Four Seasons Arena for Day 2 of the State Class A basketball tournament, and Friday’s morning loser-out round is now complete:

GIRLS

Butte Central 55, Ronan 52

Glendive 50, Miles City 44

BOYS

Hardin 57, Bigfork 46

Laurel 59, Whitefish 35

Semifinal action tips off this afternoon, with winners punching their tickets to Saturday’s state championship games.

On site today in Great Falls are Tom Wylie handling web updates and photos, and Will Charlton shooting highlights and video.

***STATE A SCORES AND PAIRINGS***

3:37 p.m. | ADVANTAGE RAMS EARLY

Billings Central has an early 7-2 advantage with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter. Rams playing more composed on offense and are forcing Lockwood into tough shots.

3:26 p.m. | BILLINGS CENTRAL AND LOCKWOOD BOYS KICK OFF SEMIS

Oh boy. This one should be good. By nature of Lockwood's first round loss at the Eastern A Divisional, the Lions earned the No. 3 seed at state even though many consider them the favorite to win it all.

They face the No. 1 seed, and bitter rival Billings Central. These two teams split the regular season series with each team winning at home. It was the only Class A loss for both teams in the regular season.

Billings Central head coach Jim Stergar had this to say about the rematch with Lockwood.

"It's our rival. And I mean, everybody treats us as their rival. That's just the way it is with Billings central," Stergar said. "But we know each other very well. And it's just a matter of which team's going to make the best and most plays, and it should be a fun one."

That's borne out so far. The game just tipped off and we're scoreless after two minutes.