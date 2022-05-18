Watch
Q2 AOW tributes 10 of Billings' best

Posted at 2:53 PM, May 18, 2022
BILLINGS - One high school male and one female will be crowned Athlete of the Year Wednesday night by the Midland Roundtable, a group of longtime sports enthusiasts in Billings. The award has been presented since 1989.

Q2 latest Athlete of the Week segment tributes the dynamic 10 graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) who have been among tops in their class since freshman year.

Wednesday's banquet is set for 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center with former Montana Tech football coach Bob Green as the featured speaker.

MTN Sports has also shared personality features on each below.

2022 Finalists:

Female: Brooke Berry (Skyview), Kaitlin Grossman (West), Mya Hansen (Central), Kennedy Venner (Senior), Jaeden Wolff (West).

Male: Isaiah Claunch (West), Caden Dowler (West), Taco Dowler (West), Drake Rhodes (West), Payton Sanders (Skyview).

