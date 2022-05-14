2022 Roundtable AOY finalist: Billings West's Kaitlin Grossman

(Editor's note: MTN Sports is featuring a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist nightly leading into this year's awards banquet Wednesday, May 18, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Ten graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) in Billings are nominated annually by coaches and activities directors before Roundtable members, a group of longtime sports enthusiasts in Billings, vote on one male and one female winner. In rare instances, the award has been shared.)

BILLINGS - West High's Kaitlin Grossman likes taking care of people, a big reason she's headed to MSU Billings.

"They have a nursing program that I'll be able to do in addition to playing basketball," Grossman explained to MTN Sports. "And that's one thing about a lot of other schools, if you were going to do nursing, you could play for maybe your first two years. But you weren't able to play all four years and do nursing, so I really like that."

It's great news for coach Kevin Woodin, who secures a gifted athlete.

Grossman is a 1st-team All-State selection not only in basketball, but also volleyball and track. If time ever permitted, she could easily compete multiple sports at the college level. In fact, according to West head track and field coach Rob Stanton, former Montana State track and field coach Dale Kennedy said if he was still at it, he'd offer her a heptathlon scholarship.

If you think it's all sports, all the time for Grossman, it might be. She says when the TV is on at home, she's usually watching SportsCenter.

When it comes to organization, Grossman claims to be a neat freak and admits that can annoy family members.

"My siblings normally get upset with me when they leave something out and I put it away," she said with a smile. "Then they don't know where it is because I put it away."

On a volleyball note, Grossman says she's a little bummed because her mom just took the head coaching job at West, meaning they miss each other by merely a season. But — she is relieved her dad is typically nearby taking pictures, as opposed to the alternative.

"Before he took pictures, he was a much louder, more vocal spectator," she said sheepishly. "So, I think him taking pictures is a great alternative."

How's that for polite? One more reason she'll be a perfect fit comforting others with that nursing degree.

Female finalists: Brooke Berry (Skyview), Kaitlin Grossman (West), Mya Hansen (Central), Kennedy Venner (Senior), Jaeden Wolff (West).

Male finalists: Isaiah Claunch (West), Caden Dowler (West), Taco Dowler (West), Drake Rhodes (West), Payton Sanders (Skyview).