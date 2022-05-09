2022 AOY finalist: Billings West's Caden Dowler

(Editor's note: MTN Sports is featuring a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist nightly leading into this year's awards banquet Wednesday, May 18, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Ten graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) in Billings are nominated annually by coaches and activities directors before Roundtable members, a group of longtime sports enthusiasts in Billings, vote on one male and one female winner. In rare instances the award has been shared.)

BILLINGS - In his early years, Caden Dowler was No. 2 on the football field at Billings West and he's always been one of two twins.

Most recently No. 4, Caden and his brother Taco have grown up playing one sport after another together. It's a passion they still share, but Caden admits off the field -- their personalities and priorities can be pretty polar.

"He's messy. We're exact opposites off the court or track or whatever. He's so messy, his room is disgusting," Caden told MTN Sports shaking his head with a smile. "I keep my room pretty decent but we're a lot different in a bunch of ways."

There's your inside info. But the twins are keeping the football dream together with both earning scholarship to Montana State.

Caden is the definition of well-rounded athlete, combining for nine varsity letters in football, basketball, and track. He's also played some American Legion baseball.

But football is where it's at, notably playing offense, defense, and special teams for West. What's the better feeling, touchdown catch or drilling a guy on D?

"Drilling a guy, for sure," he said without hesitation. "Catching a touchdown is close, but drilling a guy is way more fun because you get to decide how it goes."

And his go-to snack?

"This is weird, but apples and peanut butter is my favorite. Then I put some lemon juice on the apples, then I eat the apples and peanut butter. It's good."

He may end up working for the Food Network when it's all been settled.

*****

Male finalists: Isaiah Claunch (West), Caden Dowler (West), Taco Dowler (West), Drake Rhodes (West), Payton Sanders (Skyview).

Female finalists: Brooke Berry (Skyview), Kaitlin Grossman (West), Mya Hansen (Central), Kennedy Venner (Senior), Jaeden Wolff (West).

