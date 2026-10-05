MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays from Oct. 5

Some plays change the game. Others just make you wonder, “How did they do that?”

Week 6 of the Montana high school football season delivered both — plus a little state golf mixed in.

Here are this week’s Gamechangers:

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays from Oct. 05

No. 5 — Capital blocks its way to a win

Capital and Flathead went down to the wire in Kalispell.

Trailing 20-17, the Braves lined up for a field goal with a chance to force overtime. But the Bruins got a hand on the kick, blocking it to preserve the 20-17 victory.

No. 4 — Tip drill lands with Evan Cass

Sometimes it pays to be in the right place at the right time.

Lockwood went over the middle in the fourth quarter against Billings Central, but the pass was tipped around before landing in the hands of the Rams’ Evan Cass for the interception.

Central rolled to a 42-7 victory.

No. 3 — Billings West reaches into the bag of tricks

Undefeated Billings West got creative against Skyview.

After a completion to Isaac Pringle, Pringle pitched the ball to Tyreek Jones in stride, and Jones took it the rest of the way for a touchdown.

The Golden Bears improved to 6-0 with a 47-18 victory.

No. 2 — Sam Alke rolls in a birdie at state

Football takes a brief timeout for this one.

At the Class AA state golf tournament in Great Falls, Gallatin’s Sam Alke found himself about 40 feet from the hole on the par-3 16th.

And sunk his birdie putt. He went on to finish fifth at the state tournament.

Full results available here.

No. 1 — Viewer submission delivers a one-handed interception

Our top play this week came from a viewer.

On a Whitefish pass, Polson's Ben Aldridge read the play, jumped the route and went up for a spectacular one-handed interception.

Whitefish won the game 41-6, but Aldridge’s pick takes the top spot in this week’s countdown.

Watch the video above for all five plays.

Each week, MTN Sports Gamechangers highlights some of the best plays and moments from across Montana sports — and we want to see yours.

If you capture a play that belongs in Gamechangers, send the video to scores@montanasports.com or tag MontanaSports on social media. As this week’s No. 1 proves, your submission could make the countdown.

