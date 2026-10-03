Billings Senior's Payton Tryan repeats, Helena Capital's Jayce Belzer prevails at Class AA state golf

GREAT FALLS — It was a thrilling finish Friday at the Meadowlark Country Club.

The girls needed extra holes to crown a champion at the Class AA state golf tournament after Payton Tryan and Billings Senior teammate Clare Jensen finished Day 2 tied at 9-over-par.

Jensen, a Broncs freshman, fired a second-round 71, the lowest round of the tournament, to climb into a tie for the lead. She birdied the 18th hole. But Tryan, the defending champion, birdied her final regulation hole to force the playoff before securing the title on a second extra hole.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Helena Capital's Jayce Belzer and Billings Senior's Payton Tryan take home state AA golf titles

"I didn't have my best day, but I really grinded out that score, so I'm proud of that," Tryan said.

Tryan said sharing the playoff with a teammate made the moment special.

"I think it's really cool that we got to play together," she said. "I know she's probably not happy with how it ended, but looking back on it I'm sure she'll realize how amazing the opportunity was."

Gallatin's Aerin Ryan finished third at 154, just one shot behind Tryan and Jensen.

On the boys side, Belzer finished at 5-under-par 139 over two rounds to claim the state championship.

The Capital senior credited his putting and short game for helping him win.

"My putter saved me a little bit," Belzer said. "These greens are rolling super true, so if you just get it started on the right line you can make putts out here."

CMR's Jackson Hageman finished second at 2-under 142, three shots behind Belzer. Hageman opened the tournament with a 73 and remained in contention throughout the final round.

"I thought I needed a par on 18 to win, but then I heard Jackson doubled," Belzer said. "So I had some cushion, but yeah, it was a good feeling."

Billings Senior won the girls team title, while Missoula Sentinel repeated as boys team champions.

Class AA state golf tournament

Round 2, Friday

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Missoula Sentinel 300-304—604; 2, Helena Capital 299-310—609; 3, Great Falls CMR 315-304—619; 4, Bozeman 311-309—620; 5, Gallatin 312-314—626; 6, Kalispell Glacier 308-319—627; 7, Butte 316-320—636; 8, Billings Skyview 319-322—641.

Top 10: 1, Jayce Belzer, Capital, 68-71—139; 2, Jackson Hageman, CMR, 73-69—142; 3, Jack Muhlstein, Butte, 72-72—144; 4, John Gilbert, Capital, 71-76—147; T5, Toren Murray, Glacier, 73-75—148; T5, Sam Alke, Gallatin, 74-74—148; T5, Will Benne, Bozeman, 75-73—148; 8, .Jack Schaefer, Sentinel, 76-73—149; T9, Brady Muus, Skyview, 73-77-149; T9, Joseph Meusey, Sentinel, 74-76—150; T9, Derek Schaefer, Sentinel, 73-77—150.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1, Billings Senior 327-327—654; 1, Gallatin 327-330—657; 3, Billings West 362-342—704; 4, Missoula Big Sky 361; 5, Missoula Sentinel 369-377—746; 6, Great Falls CMR 381-367—748; 7, Helena Capital 371-390—761; 8, Billings Skyview 395-380—775; 9, Kalispell Glacier 396-395—791.

Top 10: 1, Payton Tryan, Senior, 73-80—153 (won in playoff); 2, Clare Jensen, Senior, 82-71—153; 3, Aerin Ryan, Gallatin, 75-79—154; 4, Paige Loberg, West, 78-77—155; T5, Breckin Frederick, Gallatin, 82-78—160; T5, Aspen Lura, Gallatin, 80-80—160; T7, Charlotte Dale, Big Sky 81-86—167; T7, Maci Rieff, Sentinel, 84-83—167; T9, Ava Bryson, Senior, 86-82—168; T9, Anna Fenhaus, West, 89-79—168.

