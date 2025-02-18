MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Feb. 17

We witnessed another historic weekend in the Treasure State sports world, with record-breaking moments at state swimming in Great Falls and state wrestling in Billings.

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

