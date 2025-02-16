State swimming: Bozeman boys, Great Falls High girls win AA titles; Billings Central sweeps A-B trophies

GREAT FALLS — Championship Saturday at the 2025 state swim meet delivered record-breaking performances as Montana’s top high school swimmers battled for state titles at the Great Falls High pool.

The most drama came in the Class AA girls team races which saw the lead change several times throughout the afternoon. Great Falls High claimed the team championship, edging out Billings West in a tight race, 165 to 161.

It was the third title in the last four years for the Bison, who won the day’s final relay to overtake the Golden Bears. Gallatin rounded out the top three with 149 points, while Bozeman (138 points) and 2024 champion Missoula Sentinel (135) finished close behind in the highly competitive field.

The Bison didn’t claim any individual titles but earned wins in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay to earn the win.

Individually, Missoula Big Sky’s Elly Lewis claimed two titles in girls 200- and 500-yard freestyle. CMR’s Georgia Hatzenbeller set a state record in the 100-yard breaststroke during Friday’s preliminary heats with a time of 1:03.84 and wrapped up the title on Saturday in 1:04.12.

Belgrade’s Dillon Flikkema posted two individual wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.99) and the 100-yard backstroke (55.93). Missoula Sentinel’s Adalynn Ascher earned a title in the 50-yard freestyle. The Spartans also won the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Capital’s Elizabeth Urban won the 100-yard butterfly with a come from behind victory over defending champion Hatzenbeller, lowering her seed time by 2.47 seconds with a mark of 57.47 seconds. Kalispell Glacier’s Olivia Gibbons claimed the 100-yard freestyle title in 53.06 seconds.

The Class AA boys’ title went to Bozeman, which dominated the competition with 255 points, well ahead of second-place Capital High (181 points) and Gallatin (177). Host Great Falls High School secured fourth place with 145 points, while Missoula Hellgate (134) completed the top five.

It’s the record 20th title for Bozeman and its second straight. The Hawks claimed the 2024 state championship without a single individual champion and that changed emphatically on Saturday.

Maxamilliano Aguirre, a sophomore, broke a state record in the 100 butterfly going 50.90 seconds to eclipse the mark of 51.35 set by Helena’s Robert Wagner in 2017. Aguirre also won the 100-yard breaststroke in 56.41 seconds.

Bozeman junior Cal McColley also claimed an individual title in the 200-yard freestyle to pace the Hawks who also won the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Billings West’s Tyeler Zarbock defended his title in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 1:57.91. Capital High’s Isaac Urban win both the sprint races with wins in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.

Billings Senior’s Syler Pizzolato won the 500-yard freestyle race after winning two titles in 2024. Great Falls High’s Seth Woldtvedt claimed victory in the 100 backstroke in 52.84 seconds. The Gallatin boys won the 200 yard medley relay.

In Class A-B, Billings Central continued its dynasty, winning both the boys and girls team titles. The girls squad totaled 116 points, finishing ahead of Whitefish High School (57 points) and Havre High School (42).

On the boys side, Billings Central dominated with 120.5 points, followed by Havre (62 points) and Polson (61). It’s the fifth consecutive team championship for the Rams boys and the sixth straight for the girls.

In addition to a relay sweep, a trio of Central girls each claimed two individual titles. Kelly Earley capped off her remarkable career with wins in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races. Freshman Vanessa Sheridan finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle. And junior Teaghan Vaira won both the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke.

East Helena sophomore Sway Longshore won the 50-yard freestyle (25.49), while Columbia Falls’ Catherine Opalka won the 100-yard breaststroke, edging Longshore at the finish.

On the boys side, three more Rams won multiple titles. Senior Daniel Apostol earned victories in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. Bennett Seitz won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races, while senior Dylan Shelton picked up victories in the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle.

Polson’s Teague McElwee also won multiple events with wins in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. He was the only non-Billings Central swimmer to win a boys A-B race.

