State baseball: Top seeds tumble as Billings Central, Billings West, Hamilton advance

HAMILTON — It's not a day to be a top-seeded high school baseball team in Montana.

Photos: Billings Central, Billings West win first-round games at state baseball tournament

Three division champions have so far stumbled on Day 1 of the state tournament on what was at times a damp Thursday at Vester Wilson Field. The common denominator? Strong pitching and timely hitting.

Billings Central, the No. 3 seed from the Eastern division, topped North champion Columbia Falls 6-2 in the opening game. Matteo Harris came through both on the mound and at the plate to help send the Rams to the semifinals.

CENTRAL AND WEST HIGHLIGHTS:

State baseball: Billings Central, Billings West push into semifinals

Billings West, the No. 2 team out of the East, took care of South No. 1 Frenchtown 11-4 to set up a matchup in the semis with the Rams. The Golden Bears staked starter Carson Steinmetz to a three-run lead in the opening frame and poured it on from there as wet conditions intensified later in the afternoon.

And homestanding Hamilton, the No. 2 seed from the South, got a brilliant complete-game effort from Cash Lawrence to shut out the East's No. 1, Billings Skyview, 1-0 and earn their own semifinal spot.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West's Brady Randall runs during a game against Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

The day's final first-round game between Missoula Big Sky and Belgrade is under way.

First round scores :



Game 1: Billings Central 6, Columbia Falls 2

Game 2: Billings West 11, Frenchtown 4

Game 3: Hamilton 1, Billings Skyview 0

Game 4: Missoula Big Sky vs. Belgrade, 6:30 p.m.

Rams win opener over Wildcats

In its first season of varsity baseball, Billings Central advanced to the state semifinals thanks to a strong pitching (and hitting) effort from Harris.

The sophomore had thrown limited innings all season but was called on to start the opener here, and he set the tone with 4 2/3 innings of three-hit ball. Though he walked four and didn't have any strikeouts, Harris was effective in helping Central pitchers strand 11 Columbia Falls runners on base.

The Rams led 1-0 after the first inning but stretched the advantage on freshman Jayden Ott's two-strike, two-out, two-RBI single in the third against Wildcats starter Jett Pitts. Harris, who drove in three runs of his own, ripped an RBI double down the left field line in the sixth as the Rams took a 6-2 lead.

Stat line: Harris went 3 for 4 at the plate, collecting half of Central's hit total. Howie Martin drew three walks and scored twice, while Paxton Prill also scored two runs. Reggie Sapa hit into a run-scoring fielder's choice in the third for C-Falls. Teammate Jaxson Cadwell came in on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the fourth.

Quotable: "Getting ahead in the count was a big thing, and we talked about that with my coaches. I tried my best to stay ahead. My curveball was on and off. The changeup wasn't really there. But my fastball was definitely there. I was locating it pretty well." - Rams P Matteo Harris

Big innings propel Golden Bears

There's no better friend to a starting pitcher than an early inning lead, and that's what Billings West gave Steinmetz with three quick runs against Frenchtown highlighted by Payton Cicero's two-run double with two outs in the top of the first.

West, also in its inaugural season, added five in the sixth, as Chase Wise, Colton Bush, Brady Randall, Gavin Schwend and Bridger Leland all delivered run-scoring singles to give the Bears an 11-2 advantage.

Menwhile, Steinmetz pitched five innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out five and survived four walks, allowing just one hit.

Stat line: West collected 15 hits, 12 of which were singles. Cicero, Randall and Schwend also had doubles. Randall finished 2 for 5 with three runs scored, and Schwend and Grayson Baumann each hit safely three times. Jordan Warner, Gabe Gibbs and Joseph Alexander had hits for the Broncs.

Quotable: "(Getting a lead) is very big because it takes all the pressure off of you to not have to hold them as much. You can just go out there, relax and do your thing on the mound and not have to worry about anything." - Bears P Carson Steinmetz

Lawrence, defense the difference for Hamilton

For as effective as Lawrence was for the Broncs — he allowed just one hit — Billings Skyview starter Trevor Gollick and reliever Anthony Ferguson did their part to keep Hamilton at bay as well.

As the clouds and rain finally broke, the game's only run was scored on an RBI double to deep center field off the bat of Hunter Harness. That was all the support Lawrence needed in this gem. The junior righty fanned nine and walked two to earn the shutout.

He had some defensive help, as Harness threw out the Falcons' Brody Christianson at second base from deep left (on Skyview's only hit) and also got two key double plays, including a lineout/throwout from second baseman Boedy Tadvick to end the game.

Stat line: Lawrence, Gollick and Ferguson combined to allow just four hits, four walks and no earned runs. Harness had two of the Broncs' four hits, with Jude Widmer and Tyce O'Connell knocking the others.

Quotable: "When Cash (Lawrence) comes out, we know he's going to give us the best he's got every day on the mound. There's no one I trust more in the state than Cash to be out there with the (ball) in his hands." - Broncs OF Hunter Harness

Friday's matchups:



Columbia Falls vs. Frenchtown, loser out, 10 a.m.

Billings Skyview vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 12:30 p.m.

Billings Central vs. Billings West, semifinal, 4 p.m.

Hamilton vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

This story will be updated