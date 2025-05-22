Photos: Billings Central, Billings West win first-round games at state baseball tournament

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central's Matteo Harris delivers a pitch against Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West's Brady Randall runs during a game against Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next