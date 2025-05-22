Photos: Billings Central, Billings West win first-round games at state baseball tournament
Photos from Billings Central's and Billings West's wins in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton.
Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central's Matteo Harris delivers a pitch against Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings Central defeats Columbia Falls in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West's Brady Randall runs during a game against Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Billings West defeats Frenchtown in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton on Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports