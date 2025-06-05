Helena High honors senior duo for character, leadership and athletics

HELENA — Helena High School recognized two senior student-athletes Thursday morning, naming its 2024-25 Pat Donovan Award winners.

Jaxan Lieberg and Madilyn Todorovich shared the honor, which is given each year to one male athlete and one female athlete in Helena’s senior class. To be eligible, student-athletes must have competed in at least two sports throughout their high school careers while demonstrating outstanding character, service and leadership.

“It was pretty weird because my family was just standing right here,” Lieberg said of the moment he was surprised with the award. “I didn’t really know what was going on, so, yeah, it was a really shocking feeling. But it was pretty sweet.”

Helena High’s coaches voted to select the award recipients.

“It’s very special to me, especially from those people who had a big impact on my life,” said Todorovich. “And they don’t think that I’m just a good athlete but also a good person.”

Lieberg competed in football, basketball and track and field at Helena High. The 6-foot-4 guard will continue his basketball and academic careers at Carroll College. Todorovich competed in soccer, basketball and track and field and will continue competing in track and field for Baylor University after graduation.

But as Lieberg and Todorovich both admitted, they wouldn’t be where they are today without the coaches and teammates who supported them throughout their high school careers.

“I mean, all of my coaches have played a big role in shaping me into who I am today,” said Todorovich, who became the most-decorated high school track and field athlete in Montana history this season. “Finishing it out with my last track season, [track and field head coach] Jesse [Zentz] obviously played a very big role in my life and was a very good influence on me.”

Lieberg again reflected on the moment he was surprised with the award.

“I saw it was for the Pat Donovan awards, which was kind of cool because it meant my coaches thought I was like a great athlete, I guess, and a great human overall,” said Lieberg. “So, it just meant a lot.”