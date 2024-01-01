Jonny joined MTN in June 2024 as a sports multimedia journalist.

Jonny attended St. Bonaventure University in Western New York and graduated with a degree in sports media. While at Bonaventure, he covered the school's 19 Division I program for the campus newspaper, radio station and television station.

Before moving to Helena, Jonny spent time with WHEC-TV, the NBC affiliate in his home city of Rochester, New York. He's also done play-by-play work on ESPN+, calling a number of sports ranging from basketball to lacrosse.

Outside the newsroom, Jonny is partial to his Upstate New York teams. He insists that the Bills are the only NFL team in New York. And he claims that the Sacramento Kings qualify as his hometown NBA team (they won the 1951 NBA championship as the Rochester Royals!).

If you have any local sports story ideas – or just want to share your Montana sports opinions – email Jonny at jonny.walker@ktvh.com.