Helena's Madilyn Todorovich finishes high school career as most-decorated track athlete in Montana history

HELENA — No one in Montana high school track and field history has won more state medals than Helena High’s Madilyn Todorovich.

At last weekend’s Class AA state meet in Kalispell, the senior jumper, hurdler and sprinter won seven medals and four individual titles, bringing her career totals to 27 medals (a state record) and 10 titles (a school record). Todorovich also scored 50.5 points by herself, breaking the Class AA record for most points scored at a single state meet by a female athlete.

“I don’t really think about it when I’m competing,” Todorovich said of her unprecedented accomplishments. “Like, when I come out, I just work hard for my time and to make my coaches and my family proud.”

Todorovich’s 10 state championships include eight individual titles across the 300-meter hurdles (two), high jump (two), 400-meter dash (two), triple jump and long jump. Her other two state titles came as part of relays.

“It’s not often you get a kid who’s won four state championships — eight over her career — and is a valedictorian. And she’s involved in the community,” said Helena head coach Jesse Zentz. “She’s involved in the Helena Novas youth program when we need her to. She’s just the full package.

“So, we don’t take it for granted when we have kids like that, and we’re just happy for the time that we had with her.”

But despite all of Todorovich’s individual success, Zentz said it’s her team-first mindset that really sets her apart.

“I think it’s why she competes so hard is because of the girls that she trains with every day, obviously is friends with in school. For her, it’s about performing for them,” said Zentz. “And scoring points at the biggest meet of the year, this year over 50 points at the state meet, was exceptional for her. And I know she’s excited and stuff about the four state championships and the runner-up finish and the two relay finishes she had.

“But I think for her, the most important thing she had is helping those other girls have a chance to be on the podium. And she’s done that for four years for us.”

After high school, Todorovich has committed to compete in track and field for Baylor in the Big 12 Conference, where she'll join her sister Logan. But that doesn’t make saying goodbye to her high school teammates and coaching staff any less difficult.

“I’m going to miss it a lot,” said Todorovich. “I would say this is probably something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. A lot of these memories I’ll carry with me. And I’ve also learned a lot of things.”

