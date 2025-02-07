Watch Now
Missoula Hellgate celebrates five student-athletes with signing day

Missoula Hellgate held a signing day on Wednesday that celebrated five student-athletes.
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate High School celebrated five student-athletes on Wednesday on national signing day.

Students were recognized for their achievements with Hellgate and making their commitments to their next chapters and colleges.

Two students are headed to Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington for different sports. Haley Guerreri will compete in women's soccer while Moana Massey will compete for the school's volleyball program.

Jamison Molloy will stay in state and compete in cross country and track and field at Montana State. Kintla Thomas will also compete in those sports for Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

Easton Sant will compete in men's basketball Montana Tech.

The five students honored on Wednesday join the four who were also celebrated and signed for the Knights back in November.

