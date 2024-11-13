Missoula Hellgate recognizes four student-athletes on signing day

MISSOULA — Wednesday saw the beginning of the early period for national signing day in athletics outside of football, and at Missoula Hellgate High School, the Knights celebrated student-athletes heading to the next level.

The school honored four students who will compete in college athletics next season, which included Sara Losing, Liv Thorne-Thomsen, Sofia Szollosi and Corbin Weltzien.

Both Szollosi and Weltzien signed to compete in track and field at Davidson College in North Carolina. Thorne-Thomsen signed to stay home and play soccer at Montana while Losing will also play soccer at Flagler College in Florida.

Friends, family and coaches were in attendance to celebrate the students in taking their next steps. Signing day offers students a chance to be recognized for their athletic and academic accomplishments as they ready for their chapters after high school.

