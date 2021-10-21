Glacier Wolfpack boys soccer team continues to 'build legacy'

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Glacier boys soccer team beat the Big Sky Eagles 1-0 in the first round of the playoffs, thanks to senior Burke Fox who scored the game-winning penalty kick.

"It is pretty good feeling, I mean it was just a penalty kick. Harrison definitely won that for me and all the props should go to him, I was just there to finish it up," Fox said.

“We are not looking too far ahead, and just focusing on what is in in front of us and playing the best game that we can play,” senior Elijah Mildren added.

Glacier had the best regular season record in boys program history and coach Ryan Billiet says this win meant more to his seniors than just any other win.

“It is just another way to reaffirm all the work that they have put in over the years, all the support they have received from the community and their parents,” said Billiet.

Billiet's message to his team emphasizes not only the physical side of the game, but also the mental. Especially now moving into the postseason, where the pressure is higher than ever.

“There is just a lot of good teams out there but sometimes, we get caught in the things that we can’t control. These guys, have done a good job just understanding that things are going to happen, having the next play mentality, learning from it and adapting,” said Billiet.

With seven seniors who have been working towards this moment, they hope to set a new standard for Wolfpack soccer.

"It's about legacy it is about how they want to be remembered, some of them are not continuing their playing career beyond this senior year," Billiet said.

"Hellgate and Bozeman have kind of been the top dogs for a long time and I think it is time for us to over throw them and become number one," Fox added.

Glacier will be taking on Bozeman Gallatin on Saturday, Oct. 23 in the State AA quarterfinals.