Gallatin's Verge twins secure first-ever team championship, commit to Palm Beach Atlantic

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Gallatin boys golf team made history this past week by winning its first-ever team championship. To no surprise, Jordan and Justus Verge took the top two spots at state.

“To end it that way was - it can’t get any better than that for sure," Jordan said. "To win it for myself and for the team to win, it’s just amazing.”

While Jordan already had two team championships under his belt with Bozeman High, the senior had never finished first individually.

That was of course until now.

For three straight years, Jordan finished as the runner-up at state watching his twin brother Justus take the crown twice, but his two-day total of 7-under par at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club last week changed the narrative.

“Whenever I saw it track in the cup I was getting pretty excited, and then it dropped," Jordan said.

“I had a one-shot lead going into the last nine, and Jordan went 6-under 30, so there’s not too much you can do about that," Justus said. "For stepping up like that and seeing that he’s my brother and everything, that’s just pretty special.”

And with Justus’ 3-under par performance for second place, the power duo helped Gallatin win its first-ever team title by a whopping 25-strokes over Kalispell Glacier for 5-over par.

"I knew we were up as a team, but team is what matters the most in these tournaments, but just to end that way was just a huge blessing," Jordan said.

“This team has worked so hard," Justus added. "Being past state champ for the Hawks and coming in this year knowing that we came in second last year. Second at a first-time high school sounds good, but it really stung a lot last year, so we worked our butts off all year long.”

While their high school careers may be over, their time together on the course isn’t. The two are headed to Florida next fall where they will be golfing for Palm Beach Atlantic University.

“It looks like we’re playing golf again together, so I can’t wait for that journey ahead," Justus said.