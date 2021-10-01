Watch
State AA golf: Billings West's Johnson paces girls, Gallatin's Verge twins lead boys

Posted at 10:35 PM, Sep 30, 2021
BOZEMAN — Day one of the 2021 State AA golf tournament took place at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club on Thursday afternoon.

The scores after the first round can be found below.

Boys individual:
1) (-1) Jordan Verge - Gallatin -
1) (-1) Justus Verge - Gallatin
2) (E) Jack Prigge - Butte
2) (E) Joe McGreevey - Helena Capital
3) (+1) Hayden Ellis - Big Sky

Girls Individual:
1) (-2) Bella Johnson - Billings West
2) (+9) Elly Atkins -Bozeman
2) (+9) Kodie Hoagland - Butte
2) (+9) Kadence Fischer - Billings West
2) (+9) Chloe Tanner - Glacier

Boys Team:
1) Gallatin - 294
2) Glacier - 302
3) Capital - 311
4) Sentinel - 314
5) Senior - 325

Girls Team:
1) Billings West - 320
2) Gallatin - 355
3) Bozeman - 357
4) Senior - 358
5) Captial - 387

